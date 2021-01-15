Joseph W. Sutton Sells 63,674 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $3,719,198.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AMRC opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 267,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $7,235,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

