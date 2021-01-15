JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €42.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.96 ($36.42).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €26.25 ($30.88) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.59. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

