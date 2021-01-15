JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,630 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,354 ($56.89) on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market cap of £114.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,547.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

