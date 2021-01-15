Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) PT Raised to GBX 330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

Get Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) alerts:

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 242.61. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

In other Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.