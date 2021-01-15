Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £112.43 ($146.89).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 8,280 ($108.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,505.08. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

