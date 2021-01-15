Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KALA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $421.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

