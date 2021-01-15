Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $212.52 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.