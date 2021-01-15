Katana Capital Limited (KAT.AX) (KAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Katana Capital Limited (KAT.AX) (ASX:KAT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

About Katana Capital Limited (KAT.AX)

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

