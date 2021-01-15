Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.52.

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.72.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.70 million. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.0200939 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

