Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €134.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

SAE opened at €158.60 ($186.59) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €142.80 and a 200 day moving average of €141.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -59.73. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

