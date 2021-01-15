Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €134.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

SAE opened at €158.60 ($186.59) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €142.80 and a 200 day moving average of €141.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -59.73. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.