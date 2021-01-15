Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.57. Keppel shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 2,008 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

