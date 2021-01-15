Kerim Sener Acquires 108,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener acquired 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Kerim Sener sold 2,500,000 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £125,000 ($163,313.30).

On Monday, October 26th, Kerim Sener acquired 91,703 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,502.18 ($7,188.63).

Shares of LON:AAU opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of £55.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.