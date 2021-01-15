Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €630.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €630.00 ($741.18) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €591.54 ($695.93).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Kering SA (KER.PA) stock opened at €569.60 ($670.12) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €579.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €549.76.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.