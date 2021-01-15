KeyCorp Weighs in on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

ED stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

