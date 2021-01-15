Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of KL opened at C$50.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.50. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

