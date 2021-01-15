Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Up 5.6%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.35 and last traded at $162.35. 276,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 278,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.42.

The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,899. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after acquiring an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,427,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

