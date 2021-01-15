Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,112 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after acquiring an additional 410,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after acquiring an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

