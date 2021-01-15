Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $163.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

