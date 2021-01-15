Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 177.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

