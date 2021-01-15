Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 21.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

