Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $968,000 in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 235,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Separately, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 18.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 364,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

Data I/O Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.