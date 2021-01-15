Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $83.91 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.