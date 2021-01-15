Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.08 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

