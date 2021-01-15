Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $307.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

