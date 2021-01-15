KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) alerts:

TSE KPT opened at C$10.71 on Monday. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$104.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.86.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.