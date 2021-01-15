K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.36 ($8.65).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €9.94 ($11.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.62. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €10.48 ($12.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

