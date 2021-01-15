Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

KLIC opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,172,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.