LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.50 ($67.65).

ETR:LXS opened at €64.22 ($75.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

