Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

