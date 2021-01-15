Larson Financial Group LLC Has $72,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.