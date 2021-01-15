Larson Financial Group LLC Has $72,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

NYSE MCD opened at $208.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

