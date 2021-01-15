Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of C opened at $69.01 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

