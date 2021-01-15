Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,574,000.

SCHG opened at $127.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

