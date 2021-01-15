Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 309 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

