Lauren B. Peters Sells 40,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FL opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

