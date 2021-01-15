Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $659.16

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.16 and traded as high as $683.00. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 128,199 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £793.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 659.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

