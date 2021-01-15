LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Sells 5,875 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $598,125.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

LCII stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

