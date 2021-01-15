LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €147.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.68 ($154.92).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €121.98 ($143.51) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €121.04. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.