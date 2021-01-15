Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

