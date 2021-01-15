Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lenovo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.