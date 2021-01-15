Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 162882078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $975.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.