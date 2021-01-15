LGL Systems Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) Shares Up 4.3%

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 113,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

About LGL Systems Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

