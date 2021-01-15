Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.