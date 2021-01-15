Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.99, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 27.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limoneira by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

