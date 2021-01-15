Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 3.1%

Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.12 ($0.05). Approximately 611,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 475,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

About Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.