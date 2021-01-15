Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 15%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)’s share price traded down 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,195,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,597,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.67.

Get Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) alerts:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,261.26.

About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.