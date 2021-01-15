Loop Capital Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $195.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.31. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

