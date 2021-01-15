Loop Capital Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $195.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.31. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $69,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
