Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $528.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

