Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 6,948 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 164,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.