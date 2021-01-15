Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 6,948 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after buying an additional 380,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

